Sanchez isn't starting Wednesday against Arizona, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The 24-year-old hasn't started against a left-handed pitcher since April 12, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound Wednesday. Over the last three games, Sanchez went 1-for-11 with two doubles, a walk and four strikeouts. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat eighth.

