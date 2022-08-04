Sanchez is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Friday's game against the Cubs, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Sanchez has recently seen his playing time dwindle despite Miami's injury issues, and he'll now make his way to the minors. The 24-year-old has a .205/.271/.387 slash line with 12 home runs and 33 RBI in 325 plate appearances this season, as he's been unable to replicate the .808 OPS he posted in 64 games during 2021. Prospect Peyton Burdick is set to be promoted by the Marlins for his MLB debut, per Mish.