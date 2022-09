Sanchez is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth Friday against the Brewers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanchez, who was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, will be making his first MLB appearance since Aug. 2. He hit .308/.399/.465 with six home runs, a 21.3 percent strikeout rate and an 11.5 percent walk rate in 42 games at Triple-A after struggling to a .205/.271/.387 line in 93 games in the majors.