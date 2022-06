Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 9-8 win against Colorado.

Sanchez returned from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday and wasted little time going deep for the ninth time this season. The 24-year-old has slowed down after a hot start to the campaign and has a .228/.272/.435 slash line with 25 RBI and 27 runs through 56 games.