Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Late scratch Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Pirates due to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez was originally set to start in center field and bat sixth Thursday. Billy Hamilton will replace him in center and bat ninth in the series finale.
