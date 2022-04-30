Sanchez will sit Saturday against Seattle, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sanchez hits the bench as the Marlins go with nine right-handers against lefty Robbie Ray. He's now been on the bench against the last three southpaws the Marlins have faced. Bryan De La Cruz will be the center fielder in his absence.
