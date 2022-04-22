Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 5-0 victory versus St. Louis.
Sanchez had a four-game streak of multi-hit efforts snapped in his previous contest, but he got right back on track Thursday. The 24-year-old scored in each of the second and fourth frames before launching a 428-foot solo homer in the sixth. Sanchez's blazing start to the campaign includes a .356/.396/.667 slash line, three homers, nine RBI and nine runs.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Three hits and two RBI•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Not starting Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Big night in win over Phillies•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Smacks two long balls•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Back in action Friday•