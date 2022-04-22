Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 5-0 victory versus St. Louis.

Sanchez had a four-game streak of multi-hit efforts snapped in his previous contest, but he got right back on track Thursday. The 24-year-old scored in each of the second and fourth frames before launching a 428-foot solo homer in the sixth. Sanchez's blazing start to the campaign includes a .356/.396/.667 slash line, three homers, nine RBI and nine runs.

More News