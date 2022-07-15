site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday
Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
