Sanchez went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Pirates.
According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Sanchez will remain in the lineup Tuesday as the Marlins' No. 6 hitter for the second game of the series with Pittsburgh, but the outfielder could probably use some time off in the near future while he continues to slump at the dish. Dating back to June 22, Sanchez has turned in a deplorable .143/.239/.270 slash line to go with two home runs, five RBI, five runs and no stolen bases over a stretch of 18 games.