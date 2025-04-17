Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Sanchez will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Matt Mervis and Liam Hicks while the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for the series finale. After being activated from the injured list Tuesday, Sanchez has picked up starts in center field and designated hitter through his first two games of the season, going 3-for-8 with a walk between those contests.