Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Sanchez opened the Marlins' scoring Tuesday, leading off the second inning with a 429-foot blast off of Albert Suarez to tie the game 1-1. The 26-year-old outfielder has gone 18-for-56 (.321) with five homers in 16 games since the start of July. Overall, Sanchez is slashing .248/.296/.428 with 12 homers, two shy of a career high, through 312 plate appearances this season. He's added 38 RBI, 31 runs scored and six stolen bases.