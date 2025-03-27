Now Playing

The Marlins placed Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left oblique strain.

Sanchez suffered the injury in mid-March. He will be eligible for activation late next week, but it's not clear how far along Sanchez currently is in the recovery process. The Marlins have Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine in their corner outfield spots for Thursday's opener.

