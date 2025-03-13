Sanchez's removal from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros was a precautionary move due to an issue with his left side, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins sensed based on Sanchez's mannerisms following a fourth-inning double that he was uncomfortable and opted to pull him just to be safe. When asked by reporters after the game what he was dealing with, Sanchez pointed to his left side. Any side issue is a bit worrisome, but it does not seem at this point that there are any plans to take imaging of Sanchez's side. Consider him day-to-day.