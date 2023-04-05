Sanchez went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Twins.

He struck out in his other two at-bats, but Sanchez was able to make a contribution in the second inning as he was the only Marlin to successfully steal a base on three attempts on the afternoon. The 25-year-old has started only three of seven games so far and gone just 1-for-9 at the plate, taking a back seat to Bryan De La Cruz in Miami's outfield rotation, but if Jazz Chisholm (shoulder) misses any time due to a stinger he suffered on his own caught stealing Wednesday, Sanchez could get a short-term boost in his playing time.