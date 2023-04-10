Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base after replacing Avisail Garcia (hamstring) in right field in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over the Mets.

Sanchez has sputtered out of the gate at the plate, going 2-for-14 in sporadic action without an RBI, but he has drawn four walks and stolen two bases. It's not yet clear how much time Garcia might miss, but Sanchez could be the biggest beneficiary if the veteran outfielder lands on the IL.