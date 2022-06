Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in an 11-9 win Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Sanchez singled, stole second base and scored in Miami's four-run first inning. It was his first stolen base as a big leaguer. The 24-year-old has struggled of late, going 3-for-23 over his last seven contests. He was pinch-hit for in the eighth when lefty Brad Hand entered. On the season just 5-for-38 with no walks or extra-base hits and 17 strikeouts against southpaws.