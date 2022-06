Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Since the lefty-hitting Sanchez could be in need of a breather following a recent stint on the COVID-19-related injured list and with a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado, the Marlins will withhold the 24-year-old from the starting nine in the series finale. The righty-hitting Bryan De La Cruz replaces Sanchez in center field.