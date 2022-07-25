Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Back in action for series finale•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Still not starting•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Production trending down•