Sanchez went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in an 11-3 win Sunday over Philadelphia.

Sanchez had RBI singles in the second and eighth and singled and scored in the fourth. The center fielder batted second in the Miami lineup and recorded a multi-hit game for the fifth time in the last six games, hitting .407 in that span. The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start to the season and has hit for both power and average.