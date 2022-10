Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

The 24-year-old has had a tough season in the majors overall, slashing .212/.275/.394 through 96 games with 12 homers and 34 RBI, but Sanchez will get another couple chances to head into the offseason on a high note. The Marlins' outfield picture remains very unsettled, and Sanchez is by no means out of the team's plans for next year despite his disappointing 2022.