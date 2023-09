The Marlins activated Cueto (illness) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A viral infection sent Cueto to the IL on Aug. 21, but he will be able to return to the Marlins' rotation after a minimum-length stay. The 37-year-old righty has put up a 5.08 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 28.1 innings across his last five starts.