Cueto (biceps/ankle) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Jacksonville, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Cueto has already made six starts over the course of two separate minor-league rehab assignments and built up to six innings and 94 pitches in his most recent outing Monday, but the Marlins aren't yet eager to open up a spot in the rotation for a pitcher who has compiled a 10.50 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 24 frames between Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola. The 37-year-old may need a strong showing Saturday to make a compelling case for the playoff-contending Marlins to activate him from the 60-day injured list following the All-Star break.