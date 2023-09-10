Cueto (1-4) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins were downed 8-4 by the Phillies, surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

All five runs scored in a disastrous second inning that put Miami in a hole its offense couldn't climb out of, and Cueto got the hook in the fourth after 92 pitches (61 strikes). It's the first time in seven starts the 37-year-old righty has failed to complete five innings, but he hasn't exactly been effective over that stretch, posting a 5.84 ERA through 37 innings thanks to 10 homers allowed despite a solid 1.22 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB. The Marlins remain in the NL wild-card hunt, sitting 1.5 games behind the Diamondbacks for the third and final spot heading into Sunday, but unless Sandy Alcantara (forearm) makes a heroic return, Cueto isn't likely to be dropped from the rotation. He faces a potentially tough matchup in his next outing, as he lines up to take the mound next weekend in a home series against Atlanta.