Cueto left Monday's start against the Twins with an apparent injury in the second inning, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Cueto gave up four runs on three hits with a walk and no strikeouts before exiting with a trainer. Jeff Lindgren has come into the contest to replace the veteran right-hander. A reason for Cueto's exit should be presented shortly.
