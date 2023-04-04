Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday that he's hopeful Cueto (biceps) will require a minimum-length stay on the 15-day injured list, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
At the same time, the skipper added that Cueto needs to be built up properly after he aggravated a lingering biceps issue in his Marlins debut Monday against the Twins. Braxton Garrett was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move and is likely to take Cueto's spot in the rotation in the short term.
