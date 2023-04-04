Cueto's biceps issue re-occured in his start Monday against the Twins and he will likely land on the 15-day injured list, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

As Mish notes, Cueto was dealing with a biceps issue a couple weeks ago and it was a problem Monday, The veteran righty gave up four earned runs on three hits and one walk, including a pair of home runs, over one inning without striking out any batters. Braxton Garrett would be an option to replace Cueto in the rotation.