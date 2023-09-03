Cueto (1-3) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Cueto allowed one run through the first four innings before surrendering solo homers in the fifth and sixth. However, by that point Miami had already backed the veteran right-hander with plenty of run support in his first start since returning from the 15-day injured list (illness), helping him seal up his first win of the 2023 campaign. Cueto still has not allowed more than four runs in any start this season though he's now given up at least three runs in five straight. He's also surrendered two home runs in three consecutive outings and in four of his last five.