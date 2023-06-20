Cueto (biceps/ankle) is scheduled to make his next rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cueto is targeting around five innings or 75 pitches in the third start of his rehab assignment after he most recently covered 3.2 innings for Double-A Pensacola last Friday while allowing four runs on seven hits and zero walks. Assuming Cueto gets through the upcoming rehab outing unscathed, he could be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list next week to make his Marlins debut. With Edward Cabrera (shoulder) recently joining Trevor Rogers (biceps/shoulder) on the IL, the Marlins should have a spot in the rotation available for Cueto.