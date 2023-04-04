Cueto (biceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.
Cueto dealt with some biceps trouble during spring training and it began barking again in his Marlins debut Monday against the Twins, prompting a second-inning exit. There's no word yet on a timetable for the veteran right-hander's return. Braxton Garrett could slide into his rotation spot.
