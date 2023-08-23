Cueto (illness) was spotted playing catch on the field Wednesday prior to the Marlins' game in San Diego, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Cueto was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday after falling ill due to a viral infection, but the fact that he remained on the Marlins' road trip and is now playing catch just two days later offers hope that he'll be in line for a minimum-length stay on the shelf. The Marlins have off days coming up Thursday and next Monday and should be able to get by with a four-man rotation until Cueto potentially makes his return from the IL over Labor Day weekend.