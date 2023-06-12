Cueto (biceps/ankle) resumed his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Pensacola, working 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and one walk.

Cueto has been cleared for game action once again after he was previously pulled off his initial rehab assignment more than a month ago after suffering a left ankle sprain in his lone outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on May 6. Though he was able to keep Double-A Montgomery off the board Sunday, Cueto was far from dominant, as he failed to strike out a batter and needed 45 pitches to record his eight outs. Cueto will likely get stretched out to around 90 pitches over the course of two or three more rehab starts before the Marlins determine his next step, but the veteran right-hander may not be guaranteed a spot in the rotation once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.