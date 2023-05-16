Cueto (biceps/ankle) remains in no-throw mode as of Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cueto suffered a sprained left ankle during his last rehab start May 6 at Triple-A Jacksonville, piled on to the right biceps injury that has been plaguing him since the spring. He has logged only one appearance for the Marlins this year and there is no timetable for when he might make his second one.
