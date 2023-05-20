Cueto (biceps/ankle) has resumed paying catch, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cueto was in "no throw" mode last week, but the right-hander is now able to at least play catch while he recovers from a sprained ankle on top of the right biceps injury that has bothered him since the start of the year. Cueto will likely need to make a couple of rehab starts at least before he's ready to join the Marlins, and that isn't likely to happen until the start of June.
