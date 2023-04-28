Cueto (biceps) is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in an extended spring training game Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cueto covered three innings in a simulated game Wednesday and is now ready to take another significant step forward in his recovery from a right biceps issue. He made just one start for the Marlins before landing on the injured list April 4, but the veteran right-hander seems to be trending toward a return by mid-May.
