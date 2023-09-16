Cueto allowed three earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two across four innings Friday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Cueto got through his first two innings unscathed but struggled to conclude the outing, including serving up a solo home run to Michael Harris to lead off the third frame. Since returning from the injured list, Cueto has allowed 11 earned runs across 12.2 frames and three starts. Cueto has also failed to work more than four innings in either of his last two appearances.