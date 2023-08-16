Cueto did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against Houston. He struck out three.

After cruising through his first three frames, Cueto surrendered two runs on a Yainer Diaz homer in the fourth before the Astros added three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Cueto's now allowed three or more runs in each of his last four outings. The veteran right-hander is 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across six starts (32.1 innings) this season. Cueto will look to get into the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week in San Diego.