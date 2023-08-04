Cueto (0-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Cueto got himself into trouble in the top of the second after walking Nick Castellanos to start the inning. The right-handed veteran then served up a hanging cutter to J.T. Realmuto two batters later, leading to a two-run shot to put the Marlins down 2-0. Cueto would actually go on to shut out the Phillies over the next four innings before surrendering back-to-back singles and a walk to open the seventh, which led to two more runs coming home. He's now allowed four runs in each of his last two starts, though he's also made it through six innings in three straight.