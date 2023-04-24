Cueto (biceps) is slated to throw three innings in an extended spring training game Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
If that does well, Cueto could be ready for an official rehab assignment after that. The veteran right-hander has been limited to just one start this season because of a biceps issue which initially cropped up during spring training.
