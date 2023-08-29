Cueto (illness) threw live batting practice Tuesday in Miami, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

It was his first time facing hitters since he landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 21 because of a viral infection. Cueto appears on track to return to the Marlins' active roster by early next week, assuming he does not require a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran right-hander has posted a 5.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across just 32.1 major-league innings for Miami in 2023.