Cueto (arm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday without issue, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.
Cueto was held out of some scheduled back-field work this past Monday due to general arm soreness, but he passed the test Wednesday and will throw again Friday. If all goes well from this point forward, the veteran right-hander should be able to take the ball for the Marlins somewhere within the first week of the 2023 regular season.
