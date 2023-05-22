Cueto (biceps) is playing catch up to 105 feet and will be "reevaluated for mound activity later this week," Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cueto resumed playing catch last week, and it may not be long until he is ready to take the next step in his recovery. The Marlins figure to release another update on his status after he undergoes his next check-up.
More News
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Resumes playing catch•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Remains in no-throw mode•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Exits rehab start with injury•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: First rehab start coming Saturday•
-
Marlins' Johnny Cueto: Set for extended spring start•