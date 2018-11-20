Marlins' Jose Quijada: Promoted to 40-man roster

Quijada's contract was selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Quijada was one of seven Miami prospects who was added to the 40-man roster for protection from the Rule 5 draft. His big-league debut could take place in the near future, after posting a 3.32 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 40.2 frames for Triple-A New Orleans in 2018.