Lopez (back) began a rehab assignment last weekend at Triple-A Jacksonville, appearing in three games while going 2-for-12 with a double and a run scored.

Lopez hasn't moved his rehab assignment to the rookie-level Florida Complex League while all of the Marlins' full-season affiliates are in the midst of their All-Star break, but so long as he didn't experience any setbacks with his back this past weekend, he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when Miami opens its second-half schedule Friday versus the Mets. Before being placed on the shelf July 4 with lower-back inflammation, Lopez slashed .252/.279/.350 with three home runs and six stolen bases across 174 plate appearances. Lopez could take back primary starting duties at second base from Vidal Brujan once he's activated.