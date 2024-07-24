Scott earned the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth inning.

Scott's now turned in 15 straight scoreless appearances -- he's converted nine consecutive save chances, allowing just five hits while striking out 19 over his last 15.2 innings. The left-hander's lowered his ERA to a pristine 1.24 with a 0.98 WHIP and 50:25 K:BB across 43.2 innings this season. With the trade deadline fast approaching, Scott figures to be the top bullpen arm on the market.