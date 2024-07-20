Scott struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings Friday to record his 15th save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Mets.

The lefty fired 14 of 18 pitches for strikes as he carved up the top of New York's order. Any save for Scott could be his last in a Marlins uniform as trade rumors swirl around the pending free agent, and he's only helped his market value with a 13-appearance scoreless streak that dates back to June 13 -- a stretch in which he's converted all seven of his save chances while giving up only four hits with a 15:5 K:BB in 13.2 innings.