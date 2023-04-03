The Marlins announced Monday that Nance (shoulder) has been playing catch from 105 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nance will likely need to extend his throwing distance a little more before being deemed ready for mound work, something that could happen within the next week or two if he experiences no further setbacks in his recovery from a right shoulder injury. As a reliever, Nance likely won't be in need of as extended of a buildup program as a starting pitcher, but he still has several checkpoints to clear in his rehab before he'll be a realistic option out of the Miami bullpen.