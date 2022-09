Nance was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right groin strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Nance picked up the injury but it will sideline him at least until late September. He has a chance to return to action before the season ends, but with the Marlins out of playoff contention they could opt to shut him down. Nance will be replaced in Miami's bullpen by Jake Fishman.