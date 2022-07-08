site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-tommy-nance-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nance was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nance spent just over two months on the active roster, struggling to a 6.14 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 22 innings of relief. Elieser Hernandez was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read