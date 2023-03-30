site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-tommy-nance-placed-on-15-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Placed on 15-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nance (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Nance struggled with right shoulder soreness all spring and there is currently no timetable for his 2023 debut. He hung back at the Marlins' spring training complex in Florida when camp broke.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read