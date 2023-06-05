Nance (shoulder) will resume a throwing program this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Nance had to be pulled off a rehab assignment last month because of renewed soreness in his right shoulder, but he's ready to test things out again after a shutdown period. He'll need to restart a rehab assignment once he's deemed to be game-ready, so he's likely multiple weeks away from being activated from the 60-day injured list.

More News